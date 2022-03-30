Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics
This report contains market size and forecasts of Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mmunomedics Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics include Bayer AG, Pfizer, Hoffman-Le Roche, Seattle Genetics, ImmunoGen, Genentech, Synthon Holding, Sanofi and Genmab, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Mmunomedics Technology
- Immunogen Technology
- Seattle Genetics Technology
- Others
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Lymphoma
- Leukemia
- Multiple Myeloma
- Skin Cancer
- Colon Cancer
- Glioblastoma
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Solid Tumor
- Breast Cancer
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bayer AG
- Pfizer
- Hoffman-Le Roche
- Seattle Genetics
- ImmunoGen
- Genentech
- Synthon Holding
- Sanofi
- Genmab
- Amgen
- Novartis
- Eli Lilly
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Antibody Drug Conjugate Therapeutics Players in Global Market
