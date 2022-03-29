Sodium Borohydride Market Research Report 2022

The global Sodium Borohydride market was valued at 454.43 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sodium Borohydride, also known as sodium tetrahydridoborate, is a white solid, usually encountered as a powder, widely used as a reducing agent in various industries like pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, metal recovery, textiles, organic chemical purification and others.In terms of product classification, Sodium Borohydride can be generally divided into powder type, solution type, granular type and pellet type. In 2019, powder type accounted for the largest proportion of market share in the U.S. market, about 41%. In terms of product application, Sodium Borohydride is mainly used in pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals, metal reduction, fuel cell and others. In 2019, the pulp and paper industry accounted for the largest global market share, about 46%.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-sodium-borohydride-2022-626

By Market Verdors:

Vertellus

Kemira

Guobang Pharmaceutical

MC

Huachang

Nantong Hongzi

JSC Aviabor

By Types:

Powder Type

Solution Type

Granules Type

Pellets Type

By Applications:

Pulp & Paper

Pharmaceuticals

Metal Reduction

Fuel Cell

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-sodium-borohydride-2022-626

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sodium Borohydride Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Powder Type

1.4.3 Solution Type

1.4.4 Granules Type

1.4.5 Pellets Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pulp & Paper

1.5.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.4 Metal Reduction

1.5.5 Fuel Cell

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sodium Borohydride Market

1.8.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sodium Borohydride Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sodium Borohydride Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sodium Borohydride Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sodium Borohydride Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Sodium Borohydride Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

Sodium Borohydride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Sodium Borohydride Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Global Sodium Borohydride Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition