Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Research Report 2022

The global Polymeric Flexible Tubing market was valued at 7399.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymeric Flexible Tubing are made from elastomeric and non-elastomeric polymers that can be natural or synthetic. The focus is on thermosetting elastomers, natural and synthetic rubbers and thermoplastic tubing materials, which include plastic resins and TPEs.This report is devoted exclusively to flexible tubing used for materials transport. Tubing that transports fluids and other materials not generally considered to be part of the traditional markets for tubing are outside the scope of this study. Products such as core tubes for paper-towel and tissue products, fiber tube packaging for juice concentrates and other food and beverage products, toothpaste and other product packaging tubes and drinking straws are also outside the scope of the study. In addition, structural and fabrication tubing as well as decorative tubes are also outside the scope. As noted at the beginning of this chapter, this is a study of flexible tubing produced from polymeric materials. The report does not cover rigid plastic pipe and tubing or metal pipe and tubing. Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing main providers include Saint-Gobain, Eaton and Parker Hannifin, totally accounting for over 10% of the market. Asia-Pacific is the largest market, with a share over 36%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into Rubber Flexible Tubing, PVC Flexible Tubing, Polyethylene Flexible Tubing, Nylon Flexible Tubing, Polyurethane Flexible Tubing and others. The most common type is Rubber Flexible Tubing, with a share over 38%. In terms of application, it is widely used in Automobile Medical/Pharma, Food & Beverage, Agricultural,Oil & Gas, Chemicals and others. The most common application is automobile, which accounts for 27% of all.

By Market Verdors:

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Hutchinson

Continental

Sumitomo Riko

Saint-Gobain

Toyoda Gosei

Zeus

Hansa-Flex

Nordson Corporation

Tianjin Pengling Group

Sichuan Chuanhuan Technology

Shandong Meichen Ecological Environment

By Types:

Rubber Flexible Tubing

PVC Flexible Tubing

Polyethylene Flexible Tubing

Nylon Flexible Tubing

Polyurethane Flexible Tubing

By Applications:

Automobile

Medical/Pharma

Food & Beverage

Agricultural

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polymeric Flexible Tubing Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Rubber Flexible Tubing

1.4.3 PVC Flexible Tubing

1.4.4 Polyethylene Flexible Tubing

1.4.5 Nylon Flexible Tubing

1.4.6 Polyurethane Flexible Tubing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Medical/Pharma

1.5.4 Food & Beverage

1.5.5 Agricultural

1.5.6 Oil & Gas

1.5.7 Chemicals

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market

1.8.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polymeric Flexible Tubing Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymeric Flexible Tubing Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

