Magnesium Fireproof Board Market Research Report 2022

The global Magnesium Fireproof Board market was valued at 1118.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.85% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Magnesium Fireproof Board is a fire proof and a thermal insulation building material. It can be used for a number of applications including wall and ceiling linings, exterior cladding, fascia`s, soffits, tile backing and flooring underlay.The technical barriers of Magnesium Fireproof Board are relatively high, and the major countries are Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer, almost 43.07% of total consumption in 2016, followed by North America with 18.66% of consumption share.

By Market Verdors:

Mago BP

Framecad

Magnastruct

MGO Board

Yunion

Hocreboard

Trusus

Huacheng

Evernice

Yulong

Onekin

Haian Futai

By Types:

Thin Magnesium Fireproof Board

Medium Thickness Magnesium Fireproof Board

Large Thickness Magnesium Fireproof Board

By Applications:

Interior Decoration

Exterior Decoration

