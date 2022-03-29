Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric Market Research Report 2022

The global Polypropylene (PP) Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at 1327.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

PP nonwoven fabric is a thermoplastic material with excellent comprehensive performance; moreover, it is small in density, easy to produce and has low production costs. However, it also has some defects, such as a low melting point, low thermal deformation temperature, poor creep-resistant performance, poor dimensional stability, low temperature brittleness, etc.On the other hand, PP nonwoven fabric itself is resistant to erosion by mildew, but it cannot directly kill it. Furthermore, its side-chain polymers have flexible molecule chains and are non-polar, with the latter attribute making it difficult to blend with other polymers, and the weak molecule combination making its heat resistance poor. Thus, in order to expand the functions of PP nonwoven fabrics, it is necessary to modify and process it. For industry structure analysis, the PP non-woven fabric industry is highly fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top eight producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, China is the biggest production area of PP non-woven fabric, also the leader in the whole nonwoven industry. Europe and USA also produce large amount of PP non-woven fabric per year.

By Market Verdors:

AVINTIV

Kimberly-Clark

AVGOL

First Quality

Toray

PEGAS

Fitesa

Fibertex

Mitsui

Wonderful Nonwovens

Regent Nonwoven Materials

Huifeng Nonwoven

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven

CHTC Jiahua

Kingsafe Group

Jinsheng Huihuang

Shandong Kangjie Nonwovens

Hubei Huanfu Plastic Products

Action Nonwovens

Dongguan Veijun Non-woven

By Types:

Meltblown

Spunbonded

Staples

By Applications:

Hygiene

Construction

Geotextile

Filtration

Automotive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

