Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Research Report 2022

The global Synthetic Fibre Rope market was valued at 124.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A rope is a bundle of flexible fibers twisted or braided together to increase its overall length and tensile strength. The use of ropes for hunting, carrying, lifting, and climbing dates back to prehistoric times. Ropes were originally made by hand using natural fibers. Modern ropes are made by machines and utilize many newer synthetic materials to give them improved strength, lighter weight, and better resistance to rotting. More than half of the rope manufactured today is used in the fishing and maritime industries.Global market for Synthetic Fibre Rope is growing slowly in the past few years due to the continued impact of reduced customer spending on upstream offshore oil & gas related demand (exploration, drilling and commissioning activities) and competitive pricing pressures. Despite of this, the Synthetic Fibre Rope is rapidly replacing steel ropes due to superior characteristics, and has a huge demand in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific region.

By Market Verdors:

Wireco World Group

Samson Rope Technologies

Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd.

Bridon International Ltd

Teufelberger Holding AG

Marlow Ropes Ltd.

Yale Cordage Inc

Juli Sling

Cortland Limited

Southern Ropes

Lanex A.S

GRPP

English Braids Ltd

Taizhou Hongda

Katradis

Jiangsu Shenyun

By Types:

Polypropylene

Polyester

Polyamide Fiber

Polyethylene

By Applications:

Marine & Fishing

Sports and Leisure

Oil & Gas

Construction

Cranes

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Synthetic Fibre Rope Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Polypropylene

1.4.3 Polyester

1.4.4 Polyamide Fiber

1.4.5 Polyethylene

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Marine & Fishing

1.5.3 Sports and Leisure

1.5.4 Oil & Gas

1.5.5 Construction

1.5.6 Cranes

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market

1.8.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Synthetic Fibre Rope Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Synthetic Fibre Rope Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

