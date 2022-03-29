Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Research Report 2022

The global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate market was valued at 6347.84 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ethylene-vinyl acetate?(EVA), also known as?poly (ethylene-vinyl acetate)?(PEVA), is the?copolymerof?ethylene?and?vinyl acetate. The weight percent vinyl acetate usually varies from 10 to 40%, with the remainder being ethylene.Compared to plasticized PVC, EVA has long lasting properties and the usage of EVA reduces the sealing temperature. This in turn, reduces the fabrication time for flexible sheets and films, increases the efficiency, and reduces the production costs for industries. Moreover, EVA copolymers can also withstand increased amounts of filler loading without serious changes in their physical properties. Additionally, EVA copolymers also have larger ozone resistance, and exhibit lesser thermal stability under increased load and lacks resilience.?

By Market Verdors:

Dow

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell

Celanese

Arkema

Sumitomo Chemical

Asia Polymer

Braskem

Bridgestone

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha Chemical

Innospec

Repsol

Versalis

By Types:

By Applications:

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 VA (Approximately up to 4%)

1.4.3 VA (Approximately 4 to 30%)

1.4.4 VA (Greater than 40%)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Footwear & Foam

1.5.3 Packaging

1.5.4 Agriculture

1.5.5 Photovoltaic Panels

1.5.6 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market

1.8.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

