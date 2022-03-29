N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Research Report 2022

The global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) market was valued at 13.44 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

N,N`-Methylenebisacrylamide (MBAm or MBAA) is a cross-linking agent used during the formation of polymers such as polyacrylamide. Bisacrylamide is used in biochemistry as it is one of the compounds of the polyacrylamide gel (used for SDS-PAGE). Bisacrylamide polymerizes with acrylamide and is capable of creating cross-links between polyacrylamide chains, thus creating a network of polyacrylamide rather than unconnected linear chains of polyacrylamide.Currently, there are several producing companies in the world N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) industry. The main market players are SNF, CYTEC, MCC UNITEC, Haicheng Sanyang and Zibo Xinye. The production of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) will increase to 1281 MT in 2017 from 1120 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 2.72%. Global N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) capacity utilization rate remained at around 78.20% in 2016. In consumption market, Europe, USA and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2016, these three regions occupied 75.90% of the global consumption volume in total. N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has three grades, which include content?98%, content: 98%-99% and content?99%. And each type has application industries relatively. With cross-linking effect of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA), the downstream application industries will need more N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) products. So, N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) has a huge market potential in the future. The major raw materials for N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) are acrylamide, paraformaldehyde, ethanol, and other auxiliary chemicals. The production cost of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA) is also an important factor which could impact the price of N,N-Methylene bisacrylamide (MBA). We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents fluctuation according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is fluctuation in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

SNF

CYTEC

MCC UNITEC

Haicheng Sanyang

Zibo Xinye

Zibo Oriental Chem

Yunchao Chem

Tianjin Tianfu Chem

By Types:

Type A

Type B

Others

By Applications:

Petroleum

Construction

Chemical

Electronic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Type A

1.4.3 Type B

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Petroleum

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Chemical

1.5.5 Electronic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market

1.8.1 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers N,N-Methylene Bisacrylamide (MBA) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

