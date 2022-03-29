Global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Recombinant Human Serum Albumin market was valued at 59.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Recombinant Human Serum Albumin (Rec. HSA) is animal origin free expressed in E.coli without animal or human derived raw materials. It is also free from other contaminating serum proteins. Recombinant human serum albumin (rHSA) is genetically engineered and derived from a rice-based expression system. It is a highly purified and completely animal-, virus-, and bacteria-free product that was developed as an alternative to plasma-derived HSA, to which it is structurally equivalent.

By Market Verdors:

Albumedix

Merck

Ventria (InVitria)

NCPC

Oryzogen

HiMedia

By Types:

OsrHSA

ScrHSA

By Applications:

Cell Culture Media

Medical Supplements

