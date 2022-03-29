Global Stem Cell Media Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Stem Cell Media market was valued at 371.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.42% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Stem cells have the unique ability to self-renew or to differentiate into various cell types in response to appropriate signals. These properties provide stem cells with unique capabilities for tissue repair, replacement, and regeneration. Stem Cell Media is serum-free, animal component free of heterologous (Xeno-free) human stem cell culture medium, and it can promote the growth of a variety of sources of human stem cells. Stem Cell Media can promote long-term growth of human stem cells while maintaining pluripotency. The industry`s leading manufacturers are Thermo Fisher, STEMCELL Technologies and Merck Millipore, with a combined revenue of 34.62%, 23.74% and 11.62%, respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, reaching 51.75 percent in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Thermo Fisher

STEMCELL Technologies

Merck Millipore

Lonza

GE Healthcare

Miltenyi Biotec

Corning

CellGenix

Takara

PromoCell

HiMedia

By Types:

Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Culture

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Culture



By Applications:

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

