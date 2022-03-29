Global Ligament Stabilizer Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Ligament Stabilizer market was valued at 190.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.96% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ligament stabilizer includes the knee braces & supports, foot and ankle braces & supports, shoulder braces & supports, spinal orthoses and wrist & hand braces & supports. In the last several years, global market of Ligament Stabilizer developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.18%. In 2017, global actual sales are about 46300 K Unit. The global average price of Ligament Stabilizer is in the decreasing trend, from 44 USD/Unit in 2013 to 42 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Ligament Stabilizer includes the knee braces & supports, foot and ankle braces & supports, shoulder braces & supports, spinal orthoses and wrist & hand braces & supports, and the proportion of knee braces & supports in 2017 is about 38%. Ligament Stabilizer is widely used in hospitals, retail pharmacies and online sales. The most proportion of Ligament Stabilizer is hospitals, and the proportion in 2017 is about 39%. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2017. Following Asia-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 23%, and the market share of North America is about 21%. Market competition is not intense. DJO Global, Ossur, Bauerfeind, DeRoyal, Breg, 3M Company, Medi GmbH, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers.

By Market Verdors:

DJO Global

Ossur

Bauerfeind

DeRoyal

Breg

3M Company

Medi GmbH

Ottobock

THUASNE

ORTEC

BSN Medical

Adhenor

Aspen

Rcai

Huici Medical

By Types:

Knee Braces & Supports

Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports

Shoulder Braces & Supports

Spinal Orthoses

Wrist & Hand Braces & Supports

By Applications:

Hospitals

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

