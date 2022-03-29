Global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Blood Collection Tubes for Liquid Biopsy market was valued at 12.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 20.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The blood collection tubes for liquid biopsy is a direct-draw tube for the collection, stabilization and transportation of whole blood specimens. It effectively prevents blood coagulation, prevents cell analysis and preserves nucleated cells to enable efficient analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA). A blood collection tube which stabilizes nucleated blood cells. The unique preservative prevents the release of genomic DNA, allowing isolation of high-quality cell-free DNA.In recent years, the use of blood vessels for liquid biopsy has maintained a good trend of continuous increase, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and other countries. Now it is facing the slowdown of global market growth.Blood vessels used for fluid biopsy are mainly used for IVD and research, of which IVD use accounts for more than 70% and continues to grow.

By Market Verdors:

Roche

Streck

Preanalytix

Norgen Biotek

Biocept

By Types:

Plastic

Glass

The speed of development of the two products is basically the same.

By Applications:

IVD

Research Use

