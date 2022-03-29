Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Clinical Decision Support Systems market was valued at 89.56 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology system that is designed to provide physicians and other health professionals with clinical decision support (CDS), that is, assistance with clinical decision-making tasks.On the basis of delivery mode, the CDSS market is segmented into integrated and standalone systems. Integrated CDSS segment accounted for the largest share of the CDSS market, by product, in 2017 and also witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share and high growth of the segment can be attributed to the growing deployments of integrated CDSS. On the basis of delivery mode, the CDSS market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based systems. Cloud-based CDSS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of the global CDSS market during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred in this model, alongside its scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

By Market Verdors:

Cerner Corporation (US)

McKesson Corporation (US)

Epic Systems Corporation (US)

MEDITECH (US)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

Wolters Kluwer Health (US)

Hearst Health (US)

Elsevier B.V. (Netherlands)

International Business Machines (IBM) (US)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US)

By Types:

Hardware

Software

Services

Cloud-based

On-premise

By Applications:

Conventional CDSS

Advanced CDSS

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.4.5 Cloud-based

1.4.6 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Conventional CDSS

1.5.3 Advanced CDSS

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market

1.8.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Clinical Decision Support Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

