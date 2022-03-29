Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) market was valued at 3874.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Soft Gelatin Capsules: These are also called as softgel. Soft gelatin capsules are manufactured as single piece capsule shell.Soft Gelatin Capsules are a type of capsules with a solid outer shell and inner surrounding a liquid or semi-solid (inner fill) active ingredient that can be incorporated into the outer shell, the inner fill, or both. Catalent, Aenova, Nature`s Bounty, Procaps and Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific) are the Top 5 players in Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) industry. They accounted for 50.18% of the total revenue in 2019. North America has the largest production capacity of Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels), accounting for 28.34% of the global output in 2019, while China and Europe were about 26.21% and 25.76%. Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) are mainly classified into Gelatin and Non-Animal type. The former accounted for a larger part of the revenue market, with 87.59% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Catalent

Aenova

Natures Bounty

Procaps

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

IVC

EuroCaps

Captek

Strides Pharma Science

Lonza (Capsugel)

Soft Gel Technologies

Amway

Sirio Pharma

Baihe Biotech

Ziguang Group

Shineway

Donghai Pharm

By-Health

Yuwang Group

Guangdong Yichao

By Types:

Gelatin Type

Non-Animal Type

By Applications:

Health Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Gelatin Type

1.4.3 Non-Animal Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Health Supplements

1.5.3 Pharmaceutical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market

1.8.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Soft Gelatin Capsules (Softgels) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

