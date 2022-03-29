Global Gabapentin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Gabapentin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gabapentin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Capsule
- Tablet
Segment by Application
- Epilepsy
- Neuropathic Pain
- Restless Legs Syndrome
- Others
By Company
- Pfizer
- Assertio Therapeutics
- TEVA
- Mylan
- Arbor Pharma
- Novartis
- Apotex
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Intas
- Amneal
- Marksans Pharma
- Glenmark
- Alkem
- Jiangsu Enhua
- Jiangsu Hengrui
- Sailike
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gabapentin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gabapentin Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Capsule
1.2.3 Tablet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gabapentin Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Epilepsy
1.3.3 Neuropathic Pain
1.3.4 Restless Legs Syndrome
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gabapentin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Gabapentin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gabapentin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Gabapentin Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Gabapentin Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Gabapentin by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Gabapentin Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Gabapentin Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Gabapentin Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Gabapentin Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Gabapentin Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Gabapentin Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Gabapentin in 2021
