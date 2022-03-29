News

Global Gram Staining Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gram Staining market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gram Staining market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Automated Gram Staining System
  • Kit and Regents

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Contract Research Organizations
  • Academic Institutes

By Company

  • Roche
  • Agilent
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • BD Biosciences
  • BioM?rieux SA
  • Millipore Sigma (Merck)
  • ELITechGroup
  • Hardy Diagnostics
  • Lorne Laboratories Limited
  • Axon Lab AG
  • bioWORLD
  • BaSO Biotech

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Gram Staining Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Automated Gram Staining System
1.2.3 Kit and Regents
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gram Staining Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories
1.3.4 Contract Research Organizations
1.3.5 Academic Institutes
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Gram Staining Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Gram Staining Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Gram Staining Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Gram Staining Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Gram Staining Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Gram Staining Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Gram Staining Industry Trends
2.3.2 Gram Staining Market Drivers
2.3.3 Gram Staining Market Challenges
2.3.4 Gram Staining Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Gram Staining Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Gram Staining Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Gram Staining Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Gram Staining Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Cove

