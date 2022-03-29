Global Medical Wellness Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Medical Wellness market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Wellness market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Complementary and Alternative Medicine

Beauty Care and Anti-Aging

Preventative, Personalized Medicine and Public Health

Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss

Rejuvenation

Other

Segment by Application

Franchise

Company Owned Outlets

By Company

Massage Envy

Steiner Leisure Limited

World Gym

Fitness World

Universal Companies

Beauty Farm

VLCC Wellness Center

Nanjing Zhaohui

Edge Systems LLC

HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD

Gold’s Gym International

Bon Vital

Kaya Skin Clinic

The Body Holiday

Kayco Vivid

Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa

Enrich Hair & Skin

WTS International

Biologique Recherche

Guardian Lifecare

Healthkart

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Complementary and Alternative Medicine

1.2.3 Beauty Care and Anti-Aging

1.2.4 Preventative, Personalized Medicine and Public Health

1.2.5 Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss

1.2.6 Rejuvenation

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Franchise

1.3.3 Company Owned Outlets

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Medical Wellness Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Medical Wellness Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Medical Wellness Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Medical Wellness Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Medical Wellness Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Medical Wellness Industry Trends

2.3.2 Medical Wellness Market Drivers

2.3.3 Medical Wellness Market Challenges

2.3.4 Medical Wellness Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Medical Wellness Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Wellness Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Medical Wellnes

