Global Medical Wellness Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Medical Wellness market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Medical Wellness market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Complementary and Alternative Medicine
- Beauty Care and Anti-Aging
- Preventative, Personalized Medicine and Public Health
- Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss
- Rejuvenation
- Other
Segment by Application
- Franchise
- Company Owned Outlets
By Company
- Massage Envy
- Steiner Leisure Limited
- World Gym
- Fitness World
- Universal Companies
- Beauty Farm
- VLCC Wellness Center
- Nanjing Zhaohui
- Edge Systems LLC
- HEALING HOTELS OF THE WORLD
- Gold’s Gym International
- Bon Vital
- Kaya Skin Clinic
- The Body Holiday
- Kayco Vivid
- Arashiyu Japanese Foot Spa
- Enrich Hair & Skin
- WTS International
- Biologique Recherche
- Guardian Lifecare
- Healthkart
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Complementary and Alternative Medicine
1.2.3 Beauty Care and Anti-Aging
1.2.4 Preventative, Personalized Medicine and Public Health
1.2.5 Healthy Eating, Nutrition and Weight Loss
1.2.6 Rejuvenation
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Franchise
1.3.3 Company Owned Outlets
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Medical Wellness Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Medical Wellness Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Medical Wellness Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Medical Wellness Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Medical Wellness Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Medical Wellness Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Medical Wellness Industry Trends
2.3.2 Medical Wellness Market Drivers
2.3.3 Medical Wellness Market Challenges
2.3.4 Medical Wellness Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Medical Wellness Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Medical Wellness Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Medical Wellnes
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Medical Wellness Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Medical Wellness Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Medical Wellness Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Medical Wellness Device Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027