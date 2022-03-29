Global Oat Protein Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Oat Protein market was valued at 45.65 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.09% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Oat protein is a kind of active protein rich in essential amino acids and is the exciting new way to boost products` protein content. The Consumption of Oat Protein increased from 884 MT in 2012 to 1398 MT in 2017, with a CARG of more than 9.6 %. The consumption value reached 45.49 Million USD in 2017 from 29.47 Million USD in 2012. The Oat Protein industry has a high concentration and the top three accounted for nearly 80% in 2017. The sales market are concentrated in North America, China and Europe. Europe is the largest manufacture region in the global market, which sales reached 475 MT in 2016. The sales share of North America, China and Europe were 23.54%, 21.37% and 36.91%.

By Market Verdors:

Tate & Lyle

Croda

Provital Group

Global Other

By Types:

Isolates

Concentrates

By Applications:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetic

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oat Protein Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Oat Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Isolates

1.4.3 Concentrates

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Oat Protein Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Food & Beverage

1.5.3 Cosmetic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Oat Protein Market

1.8.1 Global Oat Protein Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oat Protein Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oat Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Oat Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Oat Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Oat Protein Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oat Protein Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Oat Protein Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Oat Protein Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

