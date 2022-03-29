Global Canned Fruits Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Canned Fruits market was valued at 527.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Canned fruits are favored by consumers in recent year due to that it is on par nutritionally with their fresh or frozen counterparts. For some produce, the nutrition in canned foods is even greater.Fruits are sealed into air-tight cans or glass jars, thus preserving the original nutritional factors intact for more than 3 years. Most of the countries that import canned fruits do so because they are available throughout the year and not only during seasonal production. Also, they keep their fragrance and flavor for a long time. Currently, some companies in the world can produce canned fruit product, mainly concentrating in USA, Europe, China and Southeast Asia.

The main market players are ConAgra Foods, Dole Food Company, H.J. Heinz, Seneca Foods, Rhodes Food Group, Ardo, Conserve, Gulong Food, Kangfa Foods and Shandong Xiangtiantian, etc. In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. USA, Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions. in2016, the consumptions market share of USA is 34.60%. The second major consumptions region is Europe with 25.69% share in 2016. Canned fruit can be classified as five major types by the kinds of fresh fruit: canned peaches, canned mandarin oranges, canned pineapple and canned pears. Canned mandarin oranges are the main export commodities in China. Canned peaches are quite popular in North America and Europe. In 2016, the production volume market share is up to 44.52%.

By Market Verdors:

ConAgra Foods

Dole Food Company

H.J. Heinz

Seneca Foods

Rhodes Food Group

Ardo

Conserve

Del Monte

CHB Group

Musselmans

Reese

SunOpta

Tropical Food Industries

Kronos SA

Gulong Food

Kangfa Foods

Shandong Xiangtiantian

Yiguan

Shandong Wanlilai

By Types:

Canned Peaches

Canned Mandarin Oranges

Canned Pineapple

Canned Pears

By Applications:

<20 Year Old

20-40 Year Old

40-50 Year Old

>50 Year Old

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Canned Fruits Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Canned Fruits Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Canned Peaches

1.4.3 Canned Mandarin Oranges

1.4.4 Canned Pineapple

1.4.5 Canned Pears

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Canned Fruits Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 <20 Year Old

1.5.3 20-40 Year Old

1.5.4 40-50 Year Old

1.5.5 >50 Year Old

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Canned Fruits Market

1.8.1 Global Canned Fruits Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Canned Fruits Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Canned Fruits Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Canned Fruits Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Canned Fruits Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Canned Fruits Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Canned Fruits Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

