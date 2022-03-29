News

Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV)

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read

Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cable Remote Control Type
  • Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type
  • Self-Supporting Type

Segment by Application

  • Civil
  • Military

By Company

  • Autonomous Surface Vehicles
  • Atlas Elektronik
  • BAE Systems
  • Bluefin Robotics
  • The Boeing
  • ECA Group
  • Kongsberg Gruppen
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Oceaneering International
  • Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
  • Saab Group
  • Textron
  • Thales Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cable Remote Control Type
1.2.3 Semi-Floating Semi-Submersible Type
1.2.4 Self-Supporting Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Civil
1.3.3 Military
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Production
2.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Unmanned Marine (UMV) and Ground Vehicles (UGV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore6 hours ago
0 2 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Global Photochromatic Sunglass Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Essilor International S.A., Essilor (Transitions Optical), Carl Zeiss

December 16, 2021

Hormonal Contraceptives Market May See a Big Move | Bayer Pharma, Female Health, Mayer Laboratories

December 22, 2021

Global Electronic Veterinary Weighing Scales Market 2022-28 Top Players:Adam Equipment Co,ADE,Arlyn Scales,Befour, Inc,Bosche GmbH & Co.KG,Detecto Scale,DRE Veterinary,Horse Weigh,KERN & SOHN,Leading Edge,Marsden Weighing Machine Group,Shor-Line,SR Instruments,Surgicalory,Technidyne,

January 31, 2022

RTD Tea Drinks Market Research, Future Trends, Opportunities and Deep Analysis 2028

February 15, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button