Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) market was valued at 366.1 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.02% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Blood glucose monitoring is the use of a glucose meter for testing the concentration of glucose in the blood. Particularly important in diabetes management, a blood glucose test is typically performed by piercing the skin (typically, on the finger) to draw blood, then applying the blood to a chemically active disposable `test-strip`. Different manufacturers use different technology, but most systems measure an electrical characteristic, and use this to determine the glucose level in the blood. The test is usually referred to as capillary blood glucose.In this report, we study blood glucose test strips and blood glucose meter. Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce Blood Glucose Monitoring System, with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into Blood Glucose Monitoring System industry. The classification of Blood Glucose Monitoring System includes Blood Glucose Test Strips and Blood Glucose Meter, and the revenue proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips in 2019 is about 86%. Blood Glucose Monitoring System is widely used in Hospital and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Monitoring System is used in household, and the sales proportion is about 80% in 2019. North America is the largest consumer, with a market share nearly 32% in 2019. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 31%. Market competition is intense. Roche, LifeScan, Abbott, Ascensia, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers.

By Market Vendors:

Roche

LifeScan

Abbott

Ascensia

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Sinocare

Yicheng

Yuwell

Acon

By Types:

Blood Glucose Test Strips

Blood Glucose Meter

By Applications:

Hospital

Household

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips

1.4.3 Blood Glucose Meter

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Household

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market

1.8.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global BGMS (Blood Glucose Monitoring System) Sales Volume

