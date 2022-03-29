Global Vegetable Oils Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vegetable Oils market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vegetable Oils market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Palm Oil

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Sunflower Oil

Other

Segment by Application

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

By Company

Associated British Foods

Bunge

CHS

Cargill

Wilmar

ACH

Adams Group

ADM

Beidahuang Group

Carapelli Firenze

DowDuPont

Savola Group

Unilever

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Vegetable Oils Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Palm Oil

1.2.3 Soybean Oil

1.2.4 Canola Oil

1.2.5 Sunflower Oil

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Convenience Store

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Vegetable Oils by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Vegetable Oils Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

