Global Vegetable Oils Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vegetable Oils

Vegetable Oils market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vegetable Oils market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Palm Oil
  • Soybean Oil
  • Canola Oil
  • Sunflower Oil
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Supermarket
  • Convenience Store
  • Other

By Company

  • Associated British Foods
  • Bunge
  • CHS
  • Cargill
  • Wilmar
  • ACH
  • Adams Group
  • ADM
  • Beidahuang Group
  • Carapelli Firenze
  • DowDuPont
  • Savola Group
  • Unilever

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vegetable Oils Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Palm Oil
1.2.3 Soybean Oil
1.2.4 Canola Oil
1.2.5 Sunflower Oil
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vegetable Oils Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Vegetable Oils by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Vegetable Oils Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Vegetable Oils Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Vegetable Oils Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

