Global Vehicle Interiors Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vehicle Interiors

Vehicle Interiors market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle Interiors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Glass
  • Man-Made Leather
  • Genuine Leather
  • Wood
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • Faurecia
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Johnson Controls
  • Visteon
  • Autoliv
  • Brose Group
  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Continental
  • Dymos
  • Hanil Automotive
  • International Automotive Components Group
  • Lear
  • Magna International

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vehicle Interiors Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Glass
1.2.3 Man-Made Leather
1.2.4 Genuine Leather
1.2.5 Wood
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Vehicle Interiors Production
2.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Vehicle Interiors Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Vehicle Interiors Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Vehicle Interiors Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Vehicle Interiors Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Vehicle Interiors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Vehicle Interiors Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Vehicle Interiors Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Vehicle Interiors Sales by Region (2017-2022)

