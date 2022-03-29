News

Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology

Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • V2V (VEHICLE-TO-VEHICLE)
  • V2I (VEHICLE-TO-INFRASTRUCTURE)
  • V2P (VEHICLE-TO-PEDESTRIAN)
  • V2H (VEHICLE-TO-HOME)
  • V2G (VEHICLE-TO-GRID)
  • V2N (VEHICLE-TO-NETWORK)

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • CONTINENTAL
  • QUALCOMM
  • DAIMLER
  • DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE
  • INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES
  • AUDI
  • INTEL
  • NXP SEMICONDUCTORS
  • TOMTOM
  • INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES
  • CISCO SYSTEMS

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Australia
  • Rest of Asia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 V2V (VEHICLE-TO-VEHICLE)
1.2.3 V2I (VEHICLE-TO-INFRASTRUCTURE)
1.2.4 V2P (VEHICLE-TO-PEDESTRIAN)
1.2.5 V2H (VEHICLE-TO-HOME)
1.2.6 V2G (VEHICLE-TO-GRID)
1.2.7 V2N (VEHICLE-TO-NETWORK)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Vehicle-to-everything (V2X) Communication Technology Industry Trends

Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

