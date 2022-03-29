Global Video Conferencing Services Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Video Conferencing Services
Video Conferencing Services market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Video Conferencing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Hardware (Camera, Codec, Microphone)
- Software (On-premise and Cloud-based)
Segment by Application
- Enterprise
- School
- Government Unit
- Other
By Company
- Avaya
- Cisco
- Microsoft
- Polycom
- ZTE
- AnyMeeting
- Arkadin
- AT&T Connect Support
- Blue Jeans Network
- Bridgit
- BT Conferencing
- ClickMeeting
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Video Conferencing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware (Camera, Codec, Microphone)
1.2.3 Software (On-premise and Cloud-based)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Video Conferencing Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Enterprise
1.3.3 School
1.3.4 Government Unit
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Video Conferencing Services Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Video Conferencing Services Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Video Conferencing Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Video Conferencing Services Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Video Conferencing Services Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Video Conferencing Services Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Video Conferencing Services Industry Trends
2.3.2 Video Conferencing Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Video Conferencing Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Video Conferencing Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Video Conferencing Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Video Conferencing Services Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
