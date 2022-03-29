Global Organic Soy Protein Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Organic Soy Protein market was valued at 262.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 14.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into three kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, and isolates.The growing awareness about the benefits of soy products is expected to drive the growth of the global organic soy protein market. The growing health awareness among consumers is expected to boost the demand for organic soy protein. The trend of shifting from dairy products to soy is gaining traction worldwide and is estimated to boost the growth of the market.

By Market Verdors:

Harvest Innovations

Puris Food

Sunopta

The Scoular Company

Devansoy

Hodgson Mill

Frank Food Products

Agrawal Oil & Biocheam

Biopress

By Types:

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Soy Protein Flour

By Applications:

Functional Foods

Infant Formula

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Dairy Alternatives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Organic Soy Protein Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Soy Protein Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Soy Protein Concentrates

1.4.3 Soy Protein Isolates

1.4.4 Soy Protein Flour

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Organic Soy Protein Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Functional Foods

1.5.3 Infant Formula

1.5.4 Bakery & Confectionery

1.5.5 Meat Alternatives

1.5.6 Dairy Alternatives

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Organic Soy Protein Market

1.8.1 Global Organic Soy Protein Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Organic Soy Protein Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Organic Soy Protein Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Organic Soy Protein Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Organic Soy Protein Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Organic Soy Protein Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

