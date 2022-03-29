Injection Molding Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Molding Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Injection Molding Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Injection Molding Equipment market was valued at 10870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Injection Molding Equipment include DESMA, LWB Steinl, REP International, Maplan, Sanyu Industries, Arburg, Engel, Matsuda Seisakusho and Yizumi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Injection Molding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vertical Type

Horizontal Type

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electricity

Appliance and Electronic

Medical

Industry

Other

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Injection Molding Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Injection Molding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Injection Molding Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Injection Molding Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DESMA

LWB Steinl

REP International

Maplan

Sanyu Industries

Arburg

Engel

Matsuda Seisakusho

Yizumi

Pan Stone

Watai Machinery

HuaCheng Hydraulic Power

DEKUMA

Tianyuan Technology

Tung Yu Hydraulic Machinery

Hengyang Huayi Machinery

Jing Day Machinery Industrial

DOUSH

Ningbo Chap

Tayu Machinery

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Injection Molding Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Injection Molding Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Injection Molding Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Injection Molding Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Injection Molding Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Injection Molding Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Injection Molding Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Molding Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Injection Molding Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Molding Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Molding Equipment Companies

