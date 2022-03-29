Injection Molding Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Injection Molding Equipment
This report contains market size and forecasts of Injection Molding Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Injection Molding Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Injection Molding Equipment market was valued at 10870 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14510 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vertical Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Injection Molding Equipment include DESMA, LWB Steinl, REP International, Maplan, Sanyu Industries, Arburg, Engel, Matsuda Seisakusho and Yizumi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Injection Molding Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vertical Type
- Horizontal Type
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Electricity
- Appliance and Electronic
- Medical
- Industry
- Other
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Injection Molding Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Injection Molding Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Injection Molding Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Injection Molding Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DESMA
- LWB Steinl
- REP International
- Maplan
- Sanyu Industries
- Arburg
- Engel
- Matsuda Seisakusho
- Yizumi
- Pan Stone
- Watai Machinery
- HuaCheng Hydraulic Power
- DEKUMA
- Tianyuan Technology
- Tung Yu Hydraulic Machinery
- Hengyang Huayi Machinery
- Jing Day Machinery Industrial
- DOUSH
- Ningbo Chap
- Tayu Machinery
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Injection Molding Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Injection Molding Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Injection Molding Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Injection Molding Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Injection Molding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Injection Molding Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Injection Molding Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Injection Molding Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Injection Molding Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Injection Molding Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Injection Molding Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Injection Molding Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Injection Molding Equipment Companies
