Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants market was valued at 214.51 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Zygomatic and pterygoid implants are two types of long implants that are used when the patient has insufficient quantity or quality of bone to anchor implants of regular dimensions. In these cases, bones of greater hardness are used, such as those in the area of the cheekbones, to anchor the implants, since they always maintain their hardness and density.

By Market Vendors:

Danaher

Straumann Holding

Noris Medical

Implant System

Silimed

Southern Implants

Implance

Jeil Medical

Titaniumfix

By Types:

Upto 30 mm

31-40 mm

41-50 mm

Above 50 mm

By Applications:

Multispecialty Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Key Indicators Analysed

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Upto 30 mm

1.4.3 31-40 mm

1.4.4 41-50 mm

1.4.5 Above 50 mm

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Multispecialty Hospitals

1.5.3 Dental Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market

1.8.1 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Sales Volume Market Share by Region

