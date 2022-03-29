Global Cobalt Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cobalt market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cobalt market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Electrolytic Cobalt

Cobalt Powder

Cobalt-based Alloys

Permanent Magnetic Materials

Catalyst

Others

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jinchuan Group

Hanrui Cobalt

Nantong Xinwei Nickel & Cobalt

Yantai CASH Industrial

Umicore

Shandong Jinling Mining

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cobalt Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cobalt Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Electrolytic Cobalt

1.2.3 Cobalt Powder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cobalt Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cobalt-based Alloys

1.3.3 Permanent Magnetic Materials

1.3.4 Catalyst

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cobalt Production

2.1 Global Cobalt Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Cobalt Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Cobalt Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cobalt Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Cobalt Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 China

3 Global Cobalt Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cobalt Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Cobalt Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Cobalt Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Cobalt Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Cobalt Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Cobalt by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Cobalt Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Cobalt Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Cobalt Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

