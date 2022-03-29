Global Mobile Phone Antenna Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Mobile Phone Antenna market was valued at 249.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 24.67% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Antenna is a device which converts Electrical Energy (Electrical Signal) into Electromagnetic Wave which is transmitted into space. Antenna is a pretty huge topic and it would be difficult to describe every aspects of Antenna in a single page, but this report would try to give some big pictures of various aspects of antenna mainly for cellular application.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the mobile phone antenna industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the china. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china`s companies, the manufacturing cost is disadvantage.

As the China`s mobile phone antenna manufacturers production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Mobile phone antenna industry is a high concentration industry. The illustrious manufacturers are Amphenol, Pulse Electronics, Molex, Skycross, Galtronics and Sunway, their market share is more than 46%.The larger market share is concentrated in the small size manufacturers.

Mobile phone antenna industry is a high technology industry, the important part is the manufacturing equipment and the supply of the upstream material. The most important factor is the downstream demand. The smartphone market will grow even after the quickly development in recent year. What is more, the number of antenna in every phone is in a increase trend in the future, so there is still a booming market of smart phone antenna.

By Market Verdors:

Amphenol

Pulse

Molex

Skycross

Galtronics

Sunway

Speed

JESONcom

Auden

Deman

Ethertronics

Sky-wave

3gtx

Southstar

Luxshare Precision

By Types:

Stamping Antenna

FPC Antenna

LDS Antenna

LCP Antenna

By Applications:

Main Antenna

Bluetooth Antenna

WIFI Antenna

GPS Antenna

NFC Antenna

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

