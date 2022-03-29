News

Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market

Modified Atmospheric Packaging market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Modified Atmospheric Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Passive MAP
  • Active MAP
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Meat
  • Fruits and Vegetables
  • Dairy Products
  • Bread and Cake
  • Others

By Company

  • Amcor
  • Coveris
  • Linde
  • CVP Systems
  • Total Packaging Solutions
  • DuPont
  • Berry Plastics
  • Sealed Air
  • Winpak
  • Dansensor
  • Praxair
  • Ilapak Packaging Machinery

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Modified Atmospheric Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Passive MAP
1.2.3 Active MAP
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Meat
1.3.3 Fruits and Vegetables
1.3.4 Dairy Products
1.3.5 Bread and Cake
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Production
2.1 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

