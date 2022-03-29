Global N-butanol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
N-butanol Market
N-butanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-butanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Industrial Grade
- Reagent Grade
Segment by Application
- Butyl Acrylate
- Butyl Acetate
- Glycol Ethers
- Direct Solvent
- Other
By Company
- BASF
- Dow Chemical Company
- Oxea Group
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Formosa Plastic Group
- Sasol Limited
- Oxochimie
- Kyowa Hakko
- SABUCO
- Perstorp Oxo
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- PETRONAS Chemicals Group
- Optimal Chemicals
- LG Chem
- Elekeiroz
- China Nation Petroleum
- Sinopec Group
- Yankuang Group
- Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
- Wanhua
- Huachang Chemical
- Hualu-Hengsheng
- Luxi Chemical
- Lihuayi Group
- Anqing Shuguang Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Africa
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-butanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-butanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Reagent Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-butanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Butyl Acrylate
1.3.3 Butyl Acetate
1.3.4 Glycol Ethers
1.3.5 Direct Solvent
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-butanol Production
2.1 Global N-butanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-butanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-butanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-butanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-butanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Africa
2.9 South Korea
3 Global N-butanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-butanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-butanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-butanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-butanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales N-butanol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global N-butanol Revenue by Region
