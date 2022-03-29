News

Global N-butanol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

N-butanol Market

N-butanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-butanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Industrial Grade
  • Reagent Grade

Segment by Application

  • Butyl Acrylate
  • Butyl Acetate
  • Glycol Ethers
  • Direct Solvent
  • Other

By Company

  • BASF
  • Dow Chemical Company
  • Oxea Group
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Formosa Plastic Group
  • Sasol Limited
  • Oxochimie
  • Kyowa Hakko
  • SABUCO
  • Perstorp Oxo
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • PETRONAS Chemicals Group
  • Optimal Chemicals
  • LG Chem
  • Elekeiroz
  • China Nation Petroleum
  • Sinopec Group
  • Yankuang Group
  • Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
  • Wanhua
  • Huachang Chemical
  • Hualu-Hengsheng
  • Luxi Chemical
  • Lihuayi Group
  • Anqing Shuguang Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Africa
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-butanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-butanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Industrial Grade
1.2.3 Reagent Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-butanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Butyl Acrylate
1.3.3 Butyl Acetate
1.3.4 Glycol Ethers
1.3.5 Direct Solvent
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-butanol Production
2.1 Global N-butanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-butanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-butanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-butanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-butanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Africa
2.9 South Korea
3 Global N-butanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-butanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-butanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-butanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-butanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-butanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales N-butanol by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global N-butanol Revenue by Region

