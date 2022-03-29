Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market
Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Injection Grade PPS
- Fiber Grade PPS
- Others
Segment by Application
- Electronic Appliances
- PPS Fiber
- Automobile Industry
- Military & Aerospace
- Others
By Company
- Toray
- Solvay
- DIC
- Celanese
- SK Chemical
- Kureha
- Zhejiang NHU Co.,Ltd
- Tosoh
- Toyobo
- Ko Yo Chemical
- Letian Plastics
- Lumena New Materials
- Chongqing Glion New Material
- Zhuhai Changxian New Material
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Grade PPS
1.2.3 Fiber Grade PPS
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Electronic Appliances
1.3.3 PPS Fiber
1.3.4 Automobile Industry
1.3.5 Military & Aerospace
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production
2.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/