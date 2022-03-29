News

Global Casting Machinery Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Casting Machinery

Casting Machinery market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casting Machinery market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metal Casting Machine
  • Metal Molding Machine
  • Continuous Coating Machine
  • Die Casting Machine
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Automotive
  • Agricultural
  • Power Systems
  • Home & Kitchen
  • Infrastructure
  • Machinery and Engineering

By Company

  • Inductotherm Group
  • Buhler
  • Norican Group
  • L.K Group
  • Loramendi
  • Sinto
  • Laempe
  • ABM
  • Toshiba
  • Yizumi
  • Frech
  • ABP Induction Systems
  • UBE Machinery

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Casting Machinery Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Casting Machinery Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Casting Machine
1.2.3 Metal Molding Machine
1.2.4 Continuous Coating Machine
1.2.5 Die Casting Machine
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Casting Machinery Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Agricultural
1.3.4 Power Systems
1.3.5 Home & Kitchen
1.3.6 Infrastructure
1.3.7 Machinery and Engineering
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Casting Machinery Production
2.1 Global Casting Machinery Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Casting Machinery Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Casting Machinery Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Casting Machinery Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Casting Machinery Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Casting Machinery Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Casting Machinery Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Casting Machinery Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Casting Machinery Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

Tags
Related Articles

