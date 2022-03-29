News

Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market

Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Mw (1000)
  • Mw (1000-10000)
  • Mw (10000-20000)

Segment by Application

  • Medical
  • Personal Care
  • Industrial

By Company

  • Dow Chemical
  • Ineos
  • BASF
  • KAO
  • Blaunon
  • Liaoning Oxiranchem
  • Jiangsu Haian
  • Clariant
  • Croda
  • PCC SE
  • Norchem
  • Oxiteno
  • Lotte Chemical
  • Sanyo Chemical
  • India Glycols
  • Petronas Chemicals
  • Shandong Ruisheng
  • Jiangxi Yipusheng
  • Liaoning Huaxing

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Brazil
  • Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Mw (?1000)
1.2.3 Mw (1000-10000)
1.2.4 Mw (10000-20000)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical
1.3.3 Personal Care
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production
2.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
2.10 Brazil
2.11 Southeast Asia
3 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyethylene Glycol (PEG) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

