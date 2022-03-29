Global Digital Remittance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Digital Remittance
Digital Remittance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Provider and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Remittance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Provider and by End User for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Provider
- Digital Money Transfer Operators
- Banks Digital Remittance
Segment by End User
- Personal Customers
- Micro and Small Businesses
By Company
- Western Union (WU)
- Ria Financial Services (Euronet)
- PayPal/Xoom
- Wise
- Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)
- MoneyGram
- Remitly
- Azimo
- TransferGo
- NIUM, Inc (Instarem)
- TNG FinTech
- Coins.ph
- OrbitRemit
- Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation
- FlyRemit
- SingX
- Flywire
- Intermex
- Small World
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Provider
1.2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Provider, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Digital Money Transfer Operators
1.2.3 Banks Digital Remittance
1.3 Market by End User
1.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by End User, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Personal Customers
1.3.3 Micro and Small Businesses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital Remittance Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital Remittance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital Remittance Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital Remittance Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital Remittance Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital Remittance Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital Remittance Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
