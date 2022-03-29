Global Digital Remittance Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Digital Remittance market is segmented by players, region (country), by Provider and by End User. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Digital Remittance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Provider and by End User for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Provider

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Banks Digital Remittance

Segment by End User

Personal Customers

Micro and Small Businesses

By Company

Western Union (WU)

Ria Financial Services (Euronet)

PayPal/Xoom

Wise

Zepz (WorldRemit, Sendwave)

MoneyGram

Remitly

Azimo

TransferGo

NIUM, Inc (Instarem)

TNG FinTech

Coins.ph

OrbitRemit

Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation

FlyRemit

SingX

Flywire

Intermex

Small World

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Provider

1.2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by Provider, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Digital Money Transfer Operators

1.2.3 Banks Digital Remittance

1.3 Market by End User

1.3.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Size Growth Rate by End User, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Personal Customers

1.3.3 Micro and Small Businesses

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Remittance Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Digital Remittance Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Digital Remittance Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Digital Remittance Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Digital Remittance Industry Trends

2.3.2 Digital Remittance Market Drivers

2.3.3 Digital Remittance Market Challenges

2.3.4 Digital Remittance Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Remittance Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

