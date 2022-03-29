Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Polyester Staple Fiber market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Staple Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

Segment by Application

Cloth Materials

Home Furnishings

Industrial Materials

Others

By Company

Indorama

Fujian Jinlun

Sanfangxiang

FENC

Reliance

Huaxi

Jiangnan High Fiber

Yizheng

Hua Hong

DAK Americas

Advansa

Wellman

Huahong

Changsheng

XiangLu

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

China Taiwan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyester Staple Fiber Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Virgin Polyester Staple Fiber (Virgin PSF)

1.2.3 Recycled Polyester Staple Fiber (Recycled PSF)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cloth Materials

1.3.3 Home Furnishings

1.3.4 Industrial Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production

2.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 China Taiwan

2.8 India

3 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Polyester Staple Fiber Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

