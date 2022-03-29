News

Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Plastic Caps and Closure Market

Plastic Caps and Closure market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Caps and Closure market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • PP Caps
  • PE Caps
  • Other Materials

Segment by Application

  • Beverage Industrial
  • Pharmaceutical Industrial
  • Personal Care Products
  • Others

By Company

  • CSI
  • Bericap
  • Berry Plastics
  • Alila
  • THC
  • Silgan
  • Crown
  • GCS
  • Aptar Group
  • Oriental Containers
  • Mold Rite Plastics
  • Blackhawk Molding
  • Mocap
  • Zijiang
  • Jinfu
  • ZhongFu

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • India
  • South America
  • Middle East and Africa

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Caps and Closure Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PP Caps
1.2.3 PE Caps
1.2.4 Other Materials
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverage Industrial
1.3.3 Pharmaceutical Industrial
1.3.4 Personal Care Products
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Production
2.1 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 India
2.8 South America
2.9 Middle East and Africa
3 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Plastic Caps and Closure Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

