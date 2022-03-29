News

Global Functional Glass Coatings Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Functional Glass Coatings Market

Functional Glass Coatings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Functional Glass Coatings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pyrolytic Coating
  • Sputtered Coating
  • Screen Coating
  • Spray Coating
  • Others

 

  • Automotive Glass
  • Architecture
  • Appliance
  • Container Packaging
  • Others
  • Ferro
  • Arkema
  • Fenzi
  • AGC
  • BASF
  • KISHO
  • Vitro
  • Schott
  • ICA
  • Johnson Matthey
  • HONY
  • DECO GLAS
  • FEW Chemicals
  • ICD
  • Premium Coatings
  • UVCHEM
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Functional Glass Coatings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Functional Glass Coatings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pyrolytic Coating
1.2.3 Sputtered Coating
1.2.4 Screen Coating
1.2.5 Spray Coating
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Functional Glass Coatings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automotive Glass
1.3.3 Architecture
1.3.4 Appliance
1.3.5 Container Packaging
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Functional Glass Coatings Production
2.1 Global Functional Glass Coatings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Functional Glass Coatings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Functional Glass Coatings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Functional Glass Coatings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Functional Glass Coatings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Functional Glass Coatings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Functional Glass Coatings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

