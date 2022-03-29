News

Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read

Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
  • Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation

Segment by Application

  • Plasticizers
  • UPR
  • Alkyd Resins
  • Others

By Company

  • UPC Group
  • Bluesail
  • Exxonmobil
  • Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech
  • Nan Ya Plastics
  • Aekyung Petrochemical
  • Evonik
  • Hongxin Chemical
  • Perstorp
  • Sinopec Jinling

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
1.2.3 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plasticizers
1.3.3 UPR
1.3.4 Alkyd Resins
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 India
3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore7 hours ago
0 1 1 minute read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

AI-enabled Vision Solution in Textile Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | ISRA Vision, Aetina Corporation, BMSvision

December 24, 2021

Global Hydraulic Linear Actuators Market Size, Share and Trends 2021-2027 | Tolomatic, Rotork, Timotion

December 16, 2021

Global Fast Food Market Size 2022, Industry Share, Developments Trends, Key Companies, Sales, Revenue, CAGR of 4.91% and Growth Forecast to 2027

December 17, 2021

Fiber Channel SAN (storage-area network) Market Impact and Recovery Analysis| Cisco Systems, Dell, Nexsan

December 27, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button