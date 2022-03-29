Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market
Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
- Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation
Segment by Application
- Plasticizers
- UPR
- Alkyd Resins
- Others
By Company
- UPC Group
- Bluesail
- Exxonmobil
- Henan Qing’an Chemical Hi-Tech
- Nan Ya Plastics
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- Evonik
- Hongxin Chemical
- Perstorp
- Sinopec Jinling
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 O-xylene Catalytic Oxidation
1.2.3 Naphthalene Catalytic Oxidation
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plasticizers
1.3.3 UPR
1.3.4 Alkyd Resins
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production
2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 India
3 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride and Derivatives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
