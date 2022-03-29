News

Global PCTG Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PCTG market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PCTG market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Injection Molding Grade
  • Extrusion Grade
  • Blow Molding Grade

Segment by Application

  • Household Items
  • Cosmetics
  • Small Home Appliance
  • Medical

By Company

  • Eastman
  • SK Chemical
  • Production by Region
  • North America
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PCTG Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PCTG Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Injection Molding Grade
1.2.3 Extrusion Grade
1.2.4 Blow Molding Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PCTG Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Household Items
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Small Home Appliance
1.3.5 Medical
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PCTG Production
2.1 Global PCTG Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PCTG Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PCTG Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PCTG Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PCTG Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 South Korea
3 Global PCTG Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PCTG Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PCTG Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PCTG Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PCTG Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PCTG Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PCTG by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PCTG Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PCTG Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global PCTG Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe

