Global Molded Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Molded Plastics Market

Molded Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molded Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Molded Polyvinyl Chloride
  • Molded Polypropylene
  • Molded Polystyrene
  • Molded Polyethylene

Segment by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Building and Construction
  • Automotive and Transportation
  • Electrical and Electronic
  • Packaging
  • Medical
  • Others

By Company

  • Styrolution
  • Lyondell Basell
  • Total Petrochemicals
  • FCFC
  • SADAF
  • Shell
  • Americas Styrenics
  • Trinseo
  • Jubail Chevron
  • Asahi Kasei
  • LG Chemical
  • Pars Petrochemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Molded Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Molded Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molded Polyvinyl Chloride
1.2.3 Molded Polypropylene
1.2.4 Molded Polystyrene
1.2.5 Molded Polyethylene
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Molded Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Building and Construction
1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation
1.3.5 Electrical and Electronic
1.3.6 Packaging
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Molded Plastics Production
2.1 Global Molded Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Molded Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Molded Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Molded Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Molded Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global Molded Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Molded Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Molded Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Molded Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

