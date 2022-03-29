Global Molded Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Molded Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molded Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Molded Polyvinyl Chloride

Molded Polypropylene

Molded Polystyrene

Molded Polyethylene

Segment by Application

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Packaging

Medical

Others

By Company

Styrolution

Lyondell Basell

Total Petrochemicals

FCFC

SADAF

Shell

Americas Styrenics

Trinseo

Jubail Chevron

Asahi Kasei

LG Chemical

Pars Petrochemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Molded Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Molded Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Molded Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.3 Molded Polypropylene

1.2.4 Molded Polystyrene

1.2.5 Molded Polyethylene

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Molded Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Building and Construction

1.3.4 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.5 Electrical and Electronic

1.3.6 Packaging

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Molded Plastics Production

2.1 Global Molded Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Molded Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Molded Plastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Molded Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Molded Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Molded Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Molded Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Molded Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Molded Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

