Global Smart Plugs Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Smart Plugs market was valued at 3327.61 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Smart plugs transform ordinary appliances into smart appliances.In terms of geography, the Americas is one of the fastest growing regions in terms of global smart plug market and will continue to grow during the forecasted period as well. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing adoption of smart plugs in the region is the high acceptance of technologically advanced products among customers and the average disposable income of the population.

By Market Verdors:

Belkin

Etekcity

EDIMAX

Insteon

D-Link

BULL

Haier

Media

Grid Connect(ConnectSense)

SDI Technologies(IHom)

Panasonic

Samsung

TP-Link

Leviton

ISmartAlarm

Broadlink

Koogeek

Wyze

Xiaomi

Nyrius

Konke

Shenzhen Orvibo Electronics

By Types:

Bluetooth-Type

Wi-Fi-Type

By Applications:

Household Use

Commercial Use

Industrial Use

