Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

GRP & GRE Pipe Market
GRP & GRE Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global GRP & GRE Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polyester
- Epoxy
- Others
Segment by Application
- Oil and Gas
- Municipal
- Agricultural Irrigation
- Industrial
- Other Applications
By Company
- Future Pipe Industries (FPI)
- National Oilwell Varco (NOV)
- AMIBLU
- Farassan
- Fibrex
- Lianyungang Zhongfu
- Hengrun Group
- Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory
- Shawcor (ZCL Composites Inc)
- Enduro Composites
- Chemical Process Piping (CPP)
- Graphite India Limited
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester
1.2.3 Epoxy
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Municipal
1.3.4 Agricultural Irrigation
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production
2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales GRP & GRE Pipe by Region (2023-2028)
