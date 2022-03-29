News

Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Fully Threaded Rod Market

Fully Threaded Rod market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fully Threaded Rod market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Carbon Steel Threaded Rod
  • Stainless Steel Threaded Rod
  • Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod
  • Others

 

  • Construction
  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Others
  • Jiaxing Brother Standard
  • Zhejiang New Oriental Fastener Group
  • MEIJIANLI
  • Zhejiang junyue standard part
  • Vulcan Steel Products
  • Bossard Group
  • WÜRTH
  • All America Threaded Products
  • Bodegraven Metaal NV (BOMET)
  • J Penen & Co
  • Haiyan Wanrui Standard Part
  • Sachiya Steel International
  • Scope Metals
  • Kapson India
  • Sanwa Iron
  • Canco Fastener
  • Precision Brand Products
  • Inka
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Fully Threaded Rod Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Carbon Steel Threaded Rod
1.2.3 Stainless Steel Threaded Rod
1.2.4 Galvanized Steel Threaded Rod
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Oil & Gas Industry
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Production
2.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Fully Threaded Rod Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Fully Threaded Rod Sales by Region (2017-2022)

