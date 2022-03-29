Global Oxygen Barrier Pipes Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Oxygen Barrier Pipes market was valued at 1133.31 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.43% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The oxygen barrier pipe is a pipe with an EVOH barrier to prevent oxygen molecules from penetrating through the plastic pipe layer, thereby avoiding rapid corrosion of metal parts in the equipment and prolonging the life of the heating system and the water supply system. Includes PERT pipes, PEX pipes and PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes.Wavin was the largest manufacturer in the field of Oxygen Barrier Pipes, with a market share close to 8%, followed by Uponor, GF Piping Systems, Rehau, Hewing GmbH, ect. Top 5 companies accounet for a share of 19% in the market total. The leading companies have also been adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product developments, and expansions, to enhance their current position in the market.

By Market Verdors:

Wavin

Uponor

GF Piping Systems

Rehau

Hewing GmbH

Pipelife

SharkBite

HakaGerodur

NIBCO

Plumb Fast

Pexgol

IVT GmbH & Co.KG

Roth Industries

KUPP

Danfoss

Aquatherm

HongYue Plastic Group

China Lesso Group

Oventrop

Sioux Chief

Zhejiang Weixing

Industrial Blansol

By Types:

PE-RT

PEX

PB Oxygen Barrier Pipes

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

