Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides

Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Alphamethrin
  • Cypermethrin
  • Deltamethrin
  • Permethrin
  • Transfluthrin
  • Lambda Cyhalothrin
  • Bifenthrin
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Agriculture
  • Public Health
  • Others

By Company

  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Yangnong Chemical
  • Bayer
  • Heranba
  • Tagros
  • Meghmani
  • Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem
  • Jiangsu RedSun
  • Aestar
  • Gharda
  • Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
  • Guangdong Liwei

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Alphamethrin
1.2.3 Cypermethrin
1.2.4 Deltamethrin
1.2.5 Permethrin
1.2.6 Transfluthrin
1.2.7 Lambda Cyhalothrin
1.2.8 Bifenthrin
1.2.9 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture
1.3.3 Public Health
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Pyrethroids Pesticides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

