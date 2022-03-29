Global Non Woven Discs Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non Woven Discs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Woven Discs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

PA

PP

PE

Other

Segment by Application

Machinery

Electronic

Furniture

Automobile

Others

By Company

3M

Saint-Gobain Abrasives

Hermes Abrasives

Dewalt

Arc Abrasives

Mirka

Sia Abrasives

Klingspor

Nihon Kenshi

Osborn

Walter Surface Technologies

Sait Abrasivi

United Star Abrasives

Nca(Noritake)

Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products

Kure Grinding Wheel

Valgro-Fynex

Venger-Abrasives

Kanai Juyo Kogyo

Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives

Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst

Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive

Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech

Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials

White Dove

Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive

Zzsm

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Non Woven Discs Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non Woven Discs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 PA

1.2.3 PP

1.2.4 PE

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machinery

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Furniture

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Non Woven Discs Production

2.1 Global Non Woven Discs Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Non Woven Discs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Non Woven Discs Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Non Woven Discs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Non Woven Discs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Non Woven Discs Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Non Woven Discs Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Non Woven Discs by Region (2023-2028)

