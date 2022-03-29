News

Global Non Woven Discs Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non Woven Discs

Non Woven Discs market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non Woven Discs market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PA
  • PP
  • PE
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Machinery
  • Electronic
  • Furniture
  • Automobile
  • Others

By Company

  • 3M
  • Saint-Gobain Abrasives
  • Hermes Abrasives
  • Dewalt
  • Arc Abrasives
  • Mirka
  • Sia Abrasives
  • Klingspor
  • Nihon Kenshi
  • Osborn
  • Walter Surface Technologies
  • Sait Abrasivi
  • United Star Abrasives
  • Nca(Noritake)
  • Taiwan Resibon Abrasive Products
  • Kure Grinding Wheel
  • Valgro-Fynex
  • Venger-Abrasives
  • Kanai Juyo Kogyo
  • Zhengzhou Kingshark Abrasives
  • Hubei Yuli Abrasive Bekst
  • Jiangsu Sanling Abrasive
  • Meiyiguang Abrasive Tech
  • Wenzhou Huajie Grinding Materials
  • White Dove
  • Zhangjiagang Xinyi Abrasive
  • Zzsm

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non Woven Discs Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Woven Discs Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PA
1.2.3 PP
1.2.4 PE
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Machinery
1.3.3 Electronic
1.3.4 Furniture
1.3.5 Automobile
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non Woven Discs Production
2.1 Global Non Woven Discs Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non Woven Discs Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non Woven Discs Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non Woven Discs Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non Woven Discs Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non Woven Discs Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non Woven Discs Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non Woven Discs Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Non Woven Discs Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Non Woven Discs by Region (2023-2028)

