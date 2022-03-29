News

Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Capric Acid

Caprylic/Capric Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Caprylic/Capric Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Caprylic Acid
  • Capric Acid

 

Segment by Application

  • Lubricants
  • Plasticizer
  • Daily Chemicals
  • Flavoring and Perfuming Agents
  • Other

By Company

  • KLK OLEO
  • Musim Mas
  • IOI Oleochemical
  • Permata Hijau Group
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Pacific Oleochemicals
  • Wilmar
  • P&G Chemicals
  • VVF LLC
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
  • Kao Chemicals
  • Temix

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Caprylic/Capric Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Caprylic Acid
1.2.3 Capric Acid
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Lubricants
1.3.3 Plasticizer
1.3.4 Daily Chemicals
1.3.5 Flavoring and Perfuming Agents
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Production
2.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Caprylic/Capric Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

