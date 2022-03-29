Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Non-Gluten Foods
Non-Gluten Foods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Gluten Foods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Bakery Products
- Pizzas & Pastas
- Cereals & Snacks
- Savories
- Others
Segment by Application
- Conventional Stores
- Hotels & Restaurants
- Educational Institutions
- Hospitals & Drug Stores
- Specialty Services
By Company
- Boulder Brands
- DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA
- ENJOY LIFE NATURAL
- General Mills, Inc
- The Hain Celestial Group
- Kraft Heinz
- HERO GROUP AG
- KELKIN LTD
- NQPC
- RAISIO PLC
- Kellogg’s Company
- Big Oz Industries
- Domino’s Pizza
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Gluten Foods Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bakery Products
1.2.3 Pizzas & Pastas
1.2.4 Cereals & Snacks
1.2.5 Savories
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Conventional Stores
1.3.3 Hotels & Restaurants
1.3.4 Educational Institutions
1.3.5 Hospitals & Drug Stores
1.3.6 Specialty Services
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production
2.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales by Region
