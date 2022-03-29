News

Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Non-Gluten Foods

Non-Gluten Foods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Gluten Foods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bakery Products
  • Pizzas & Pastas
  • Cereals & Snacks
  • Savories
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Conventional Stores
  • Hotels & Restaurants
  • Educational Institutions
  • Hospitals & Drug Stores
  • Specialty Services

By Company

  • Company
  • Boulder Brands
  • DR. SCHÄR AG/SPA
  • ENJOY LIFE NATURAL
  • General Mills, Inc
  • The Hain Celestial Group
  • Kraft Heinz
  • HERO GROUP AG
  • KELKIN LTD
  • NQPC
  • RAISIO PLC
  • Kellogg’s Company
  • Big Oz Industries
  • Domino’s Pizza

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Non-Gluten Foods Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bakery Products
1.2.3 Pizzas & Pastas
1.2.4 Cereals & Snacks
1.2.5 Savories
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Conventional Stores
1.3.3 Hotels & Restaurants
1.3.4 Educational Institutions
1.3.5 Hospitals & Drug Stores
1.3.6 Specialty Services
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production
2.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Non-Gluten Foods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Non-Gluten Foods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Non-Gluten Foods Sales by Region

